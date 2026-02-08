Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agentic SOC is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Sevii. PRE Security is a commercial extended detection and response tool by PRE Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset.
SMB and mid-market security teams drowning in alert noise will find real value in PRE Security's predictive detection; its LLM-based correlation actually reduces false positives instead of just claiming to. The Log2NLP parserless ingestion handles messy multi-source environments without months of tuning, and the agentic automation accelerates triage in understaffed SOCs. Skip this if your priority is incident response workflows and forensics depth; PRE skews heavily toward detection and prevention, leaving less mature capabilities in post-incident investigation.
Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation
AI-native predictive SecOps platform using LLMs for threat detection.
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Common questions about comparing Agentic SOC vs PRE Security for your extended detection and response needs.
Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..
PRE Security: AI-native predictive SecOps platform using LLMs for threat detection. built by PRE Security. Core capabilities include Predictive AI threat detection to identify threats before they materialize, Proprietary CyberLLM™ trained for security detection and prediction, SOCGPT & SOARGPT natural language interfaces for investigation and response..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agentic SOC differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud. PRE Security differentiates with Predictive AI threat detection to identify threats before they materialize, Proprietary CyberLLM™ trained for security detection and prediction, SOCGPT & SOARGPT natural language interfaces for investigation and response.
Agentic SOC is developed by Sevii. PRE Security is developed by PRE Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agentic SOC and PRE Security serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both are Extended Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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