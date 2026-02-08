Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..

PRE Security: AI-native predictive SecOps platform using LLMs for threat detection. built by PRE Security. Core capabilities include Predictive AI threat detection to identify threats before they materialize, Proprietary CyberLLM™ trained for security detection and prediction, SOCGPT & SOARGPT natural language interfaces for investigation and response..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.