Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AccessMatrix UAS is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by i-Sprint Innovations. Swivel Secure is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Swivel Secure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams standardizing on vendor-agnostic authentication will find AccessMatrix UAS valuable for avoiding lock-in while supporting biometrics, FIDO2, and hardware security modules in parallel. The platform handles 100 million plus user scale and integrates with token vendors from OneSpan to Thales without custom engineering, which matters when you're already managing heterogeneous hardware across regions. Skip this if your organization needs out-of-the-box connectors to your existing identity provider; AccessMatrix is an authentication server, not a replacement for your IAM platform.
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need MFA without ripping out on-premise apps will find Swivel Secure's PINsafe technology and hybrid deployment model genuinely useful, particularly where legacy application security matters as much as cloud protection. The vendor's 23-person team and hybrid architecture mean you're not forced into a cloud-only migration strategy. Skip this if you're evaluating MFA purely as a cloud identity layer; Swivel's strength lies in bridging old and new infrastructure, not in replacing your identity platform wholesale.
Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs.
Enterprise MFA platform with PINsafe® tech, RBA, and SSO support.
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Common questions about comparing AccessMatrix UAS vs Swivel Secure for your mfa & passwordless needs.
AccessMatrix UAS: Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs. built by i-Sprint Innovations. Core capabilities include Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management)..
Swivel Secure: Enterprise MFA platform with PINsafe® tech, RBA, and SSO support. built by Swivel Secure. Core capabilities include Multi-factor authentication (MFA) via AuthControl Sentry®, Patented PINsafe® authentication technology, Risk-based authentication (RBA) with dynamic policy engine..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AccessMatrix UAS differentiates with Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management). Swivel Secure differentiates with Multi-factor authentication (MFA) via AuthControl Sentry®, Patented PINsafe® authentication technology, Risk-based authentication (RBA) with dynamic policy engine.
AccessMatrix UAS is developed by i-Sprint Innovations. Swivel Secure is developed by Swivel Secure. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AccessMatrix UAS and Swivel Secure serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover MFA, SSO, Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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