Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AccessMatrix UAS is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by i-Sprint Innovations. Precise Biometric Physical Access Control is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Precise Biometrics. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams standardizing on vendor-agnostic authentication will find AccessMatrix UAS valuable for avoiding lock-in while supporting biometrics, FIDO2, and hardware security modules in parallel. The platform handles 100 million plus user scale and integrates with token vendors from OneSpan to Thales without custom engineering, which matters when you're already managing heterogeneous hardware across regions. Skip this if your organization needs out-of-the-box connectors to your existing identity provider; AccessMatrix is an authentication server, not a replacement for your IAM platform.
Precise Biometric Physical Access Control
Security teams managing physical access across multiple sites will get the most from Precise Biometric Physical Access Control because touchless palm recognition eliminates the card-cloning and lost-badge friction that plagues traditional systems. The platform meets NIST CSF 2.0's Identity Management and Access Control baseline and integrates directly into existing PACS like Genetec, meaning you're not ripping out infrastructure. Skip this if your organization needs logical access control or endpoint security bundled in; Precise is physical-only, which is exactly why it doesn't compromise on biometric accuracy or visitor workflows.
Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs.
Biometric physical access control using palm and facial recognition for buildings.
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Common questions about comparing AccessMatrix UAS vs Precise Biometric Physical Access Control for your mfa & passwordless needs.
AccessMatrix UAS: Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs. built by i-Sprint Innovations. Core capabilities include Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management)..
Precise Biometric Physical Access Control: Biometric physical access control using palm and facial recognition for buildings. built by Precise Biometrics. Core capabilities include Touchless palm recognition for physical access, Facial recognition for physical access, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) for physical access..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AccessMatrix UAS differentiates with Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management). Precise Biometric Physical Access Control differentiates with Touchless palm recognition for physical access, Facial recognition for physical access, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) for physical access.
AccessMatrix UAS is developed by i-Sprint Innovations. Precise Biometric Physical Access Control is developed by Precise Biometrics. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AccessMatrix UAS integrates with OneSpan OTP tokens, Gemalto tokens, V Key tokens, OATH providers, i-Sprint YESsafe token and 4 more. Precise Biometric Physical Access Control integrates with Genetec. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AccessMatrix UAS and Precise Biometric Physical Access Control serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover MFA, Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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