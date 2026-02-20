Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AccessMatrix UAS is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by i-Sprint Innovations. OATH (Open Authentication) is a free mfa & passwordless tool by OATH (Open Authentication). Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams standardizing on vendor-agnostic authentication will find AccessMatrix UAS valuable for avoiding lock-in while supporting biometrics, FIDO2, and hardware security modules in parallel. The platform handles 100 million plus user scale and integrates with token vendors from OneSpan to Thales without custom engineering, which matters when you're already managing heterogeneous hardware across regions. Skip this if your organization needs out-of-the-box connectors to your existing identity provider; AccessMatrix is an authentication server, not a replacement for your IAM platform.
Security architects building authentication systems across multiple vendors should adopt OATH standards because they eliminate proprietary lock-in while maintaining interoperability that commercial MFA platforms can't guarantee alone. OATH's RFC-standardized specifications (HOTP, TOTP, OCRA) have been validated across thousands of enterprise deployments and certification profiles ensure your chosen vendors actually implement them consistently. This isn't a replacement for your MFA vendor; it's the foundation layer that keeps your authentication stack portable when your vendor relationship changes or your security requirements tighten.
Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs.
Vendor-neutral org publishing open standards for OTP & strong auth.
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Common questions about comparing AccessMatrix UAS vs OATH (Open Authentication) for your mfa & passwordless needs.
AccessMatrix UAS: Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs. built by i-Sprint Innovations. Core capabilities include Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management)..
OATH (Open Authentication): Vendor-neutral org publishing open standards for OTP & strong auth. built by OATH (Open Authentication). Core capabilities include Open, royalty-free OTP specifications (HOTP, TOTP, OCRA), HOTP (RFC 4226): counter-based HMAC one-time password standard, TOTP (RFC 6238): time-based one-time password standard..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AccessMatrix UAS differentiates with Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management). OATH (Open Authentication) differentiates with Open, royalty-free OTP specifications (HOTP, TOTP, OCRA), HOTP (RFC 4226): counter-based HMAC one-time password standard, TOTP (RFC 6238): time-based one-time password standard.
AccessMatrix UAS is developed by i-Sprint Innovations. OATH (Open Authentication) is developed by OATH (Open Authentication). Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AccessMatrix UAS and OATH (Open Authentication) serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover Authentication, MFA. Key differences: AccessMatrix UAS is Commercial while OATH (Open Authentication) is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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