Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AccessMatrix UAS is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by i-Sprint Innovations. MIRACL Trust® MFA is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by MIRACL. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams standardizing on vendor-agnostic authentication will find AccessMatrix UAS valuable for avoiding lock-in while supporting biometrics, FIDO2, and hardware security modules in parallel. The platform handles 100 million plus user scale and integrates with token vendors from OneSpan to Thales without custom engineering, which matters when you're already managing heterogeneous hardware across regions. Skip this if your organization needs out-of-the-box connectors to your existing identity provider; AccessMatrix is an authentication server, not a replacement for your IAM platform.
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling PSD2-regulated transactions or managing high-risk user populations will find MIRACL Trust® MFA's zero-knowledge proof architecture genuinely harder to compromise than PIN-based or OTP competitors, since credentials never exist in transmissible form. The ISO/IEC-approved M-Pin protocol and Distributed Trust Authority design eliminate the credential database compromise that haunts traditional MFA vendors. Skip this if you need broad OIDC federation out of the box or plan to deploy across devices you can't control; the rooted device restrictions and SDK-first integration model demand more engineering overhead than cookie-cutter MFA solutions.
Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs.
Cloud-based MFA using zero-knowledge proofs for PSD2-compliant SCA.
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Common questions about comparing AccessMatrix UAS vs MIRACL Trust® MFA for your mfa & passwordless needs.
AccessMatrix UAS: Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs. built by i-Sprint Innovations. Core capabilities include Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management)..
MIRACL Trust® MFA: Cloud-based MFA using zero-knowledge proofs for PSD2-compliant SCA. built by MIRACL. Core capabilities include Zero-knowledge proof authentication via M-Pin protocol (ISO/IEC approved), Software token issuance to web browsers and mobile apps (incomplete, non-revealing), 4-digit PIN-based knowledge factor authentication..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AccessMatrix UAS differentiates with Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management). MIRACL Trust® MFA differentiates with Zero-knowledge proof authentication via M-Pin protocol (ISO/IEC approved), Software token issuance to web browsers and mobile apps (incomplete, non-revealing), 4-digit PIN-based knowledge factor authentication.
AccessMatrix UAS is developed by i-Sprint Innovations. MIRACL Trust® MFA is developed by MIRACL. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AccessMatrix UAS integrates with OneSpan OTP tokens, Gemalto tokens, V Key tokens, OATH providers, i-Sprint YESsafe token and 4 more. MIRACL Trust® MFA integrates with Android (SDK), iOS (SDK), RADIUS, SSO. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AccessMatrix UAS and MIRACL Trust® MFA serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover MFA, Authentication, SSO. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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