Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AccessMatrix UAS is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by i-Sprint Innovations. Mi-Token is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Mi-Token. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams standardizing on vendor-agnostic authentication will find AccessMatrix UAS valuable for avoiding lock-in while supporting biometrics, FIDO2, and hardware security modules in parallel. The platform handles 100 million plus user scale and integrates with token vendors from OneSpan to Thales without custom engineering, which matters when you're already managing heterogeneous hardware across regions. Skip this if your organization needs out-of-the-box connectors to your existing identity provider; AccessMatrix is an authentication server, not a replacement for your IAM platform.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid on-premises infrastructure with heavy Windows AD dependency will get the most from Mi-Token; its native Credential Provider support for Windows login and ADFS integration eliminates the friction of bolted-on MFA that breaks user workflows. The token independence supporting any OATH-compliant hardware token means you're not locked into a single vendor's devices, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage of identity management and authentication reflects solid foundational design. Skip Mi-Token if your organization is cloud-first or needs cloud-native SSO; the on-premises architecture and legacy-heavy feature set make it a poor fit for teams migrating away from Active Directory.
Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs.
MFA & SSO solution with hard/soft token support and AD integration.
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Common questions about comparing AccessMatrix UAS vs Mi-Token for your mfa & passwordless needs.
AccessMatrix UAS: Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs. built by i-Sprint Innovations. Core capabilities include Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management)..
Mi-Token: MFA & SSO solution with hard/soft token support and AD integration. built by Mi-Token. Core capabilities include Multi-factor authentication (MFA) via hard and soft tokens, Soft tokens for iOS, Android, BlackBerry, Windows Mobile, and SMS, Token independence supporting any OATH-compliant hard token..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AccessMatrix UAS differentiates with Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management). Mi-Token differentiates with Multi-factor authentication (MFA) via hard and soft tokens, Soft tokens for iOS, Android, BlackBerry, Windows Mobile, and SMS, Token independence supporting any OATH-compliant hard token.
AccessMatrix UAS is developed by i-Sprint Innovations. Mi-Token is developed by Mi-Token. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AccessMatrix UAS integrates with OneSpan OTP tokens, Gemalto tokens, V Key tokens, OATH providers, i-Sprint YESsafe token and 4 more. Mi-Token integrates with Windows Active Directory, ADFS (Active Directory Federation Services), YubiKey, SSL VPN, Outlook Web Access (OWA). Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AccessMatrix UAS and Mi-Token serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover MFA, SSO, Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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