AccessMatrix UAS: Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs. built by i-Sprint Innovations. Core capabilities include Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management)..

Mi-Token: MFA & SSO solution with hard/soft token support and AD integration. built by Mi-Token. Core capabilities include Multi-factor authentication (MFA) via hard and soft tokens, Soft tokens for iOS, Android, BlackBerry, Windows Mobile, and SMS, Token independence supporting any OATH-compliant hard token..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.