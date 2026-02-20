Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AccessMatrix UAS is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by i-Sprint Innovations. iProov Workforce MFA is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by iProov. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams standardizing on vendor-agnostic authentication will find AccessMatrix UAS valuable for avoiding lock-in while supporting biometrics, FIDO2, and hardware security modules in parallel. The platform handles 100 million plus user scale and integrates with token vendors from OneSpan to Thales without custom engineering, which matters when you're already managing heterogeneous hardware across regions. Skip this if your organization needs out-of-the-box connectors to your existing identity provider; AccessMatrix is an authentication server, not a replacement for your IAM platform.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying biometric MFA will get the most from iProov Workforce because liveness detection actually stops deepfake and synthetic identity attacks, not just password reuse. The tool integrates natively with Ping, Okta, Microsoft, and ForgeRock, meaning you're not bolting on a disconnected authentication layer. Skip this if your organization needs passwordless email recovery or step-up authentication without a second enrollment; iProov's facial-only model doesn't accommodate users unwilling to provide biometric data, and setup requires live selfie verification upfront.
Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs.
Biometric face MFA for workforce using liveness detection and OIDC.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AccessMatrix UAS vs iProov Workforce MFA for your mfa & passwordless needs.
AccessMatrix UAS: Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs. built by i-Sprint Innovations. Core capabilities include Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management)..
iProov Workforce MFA: Biometric face MFA for workforce using liveness detection and OIDC. built by iProov. Core capabilities include Facial biometric authentication via live selfie capture, Advanced liveness detection against deepfake and AI-based attacks, Two identity assurance levels: Rapid Face Authentication and Flashmark™ Challenge Response..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AccessMatrix UAS differentiates with Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management). iProov Workforce MFA differentiates with Facial biometric authentication via live selfie capture, Advanced liveness detection against deepfake and AI-based attacks, Two identity assurance levels: Rapid Face Authentication and Flashmark™ Challenge Response.
AccessMatrix UAS is developed by i-Sprint Innovations. iProov Workforce MFA is developed by iProov. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AccessMatrix UAS integrates with OneSpan OTP tokens, Gemalto tokens, V Key tokens, OATH providers, i-Sprint YESsafe token and 4 more. iProov Workforce MFA integrates with Ping Identity, Microsoft, OneLogin, Okta, ForgeRock. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AccessMatrix UAS and iProov Workforce MFA serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover MFA, Authentication, SSO. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox