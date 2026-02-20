AccessMatrix UAS: Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs. built by i-Sprint Innovations. Core capabilities include Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management)..

iProov Workforce MFA: Biometric face MFA for workforce using liveness detection and OIDC. built by iProov. Core capabilities include Facial biometric authentication via live selfie capture, Advanced liveness detection against deepfake and AI-based attacks, Two identity assurance levels: Rapid Face Authentication and Flashmark™ Challenge Response..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.