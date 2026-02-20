Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AccessMatrix UAS is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by i-Sprint Innovations. Hypersecu HyperOTP is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Hypersecu Information Systems Inc. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams standardizing on vendor-agnostic authentication will find AccessMatrix UAS valuable for avoiding lock-in while supporting biometrics, FIDO2, and hardware security modules in parallel. The platform handles 100 million plus user scale and integrates with token vendors from OneSpan to Thales without custom engineering, which matters when you're already managing heterogeneous hardware across regions. Skip this if your organization needs out-of-the-box connectors to your existing identity provider; AccessMatrix is an authentication server, not a replacement for your IAM platform.
Startups and SMBs that need hardware OTP tokens without the complexity of managing smartphone-dependent authenticators should evaluate HyperOTP; the pre-programmed tokens deploy immediately, and OATH HOTP/TOTP compliance (RFC 4226, RFC 6238) means broad compatibility with Okta, Entra ID, Duo, and PingID without custom integrations. The no-connection-required LCD display eliminates the common failure mode of users forgetting their phone or losing access to soft token apps. Avoid this if your organization is already committed to passwordless push notifications or biometric MFA; HyperOTP is a traditional token play, not a replacement for those architectures.
Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs.
Hardware OTP tokens for OATH-compliant HOTP/TOTP two-factor authentication.
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Common questions about comparing AccessMatrix UAS vs Hypersecu HyperOTP for your mfa & passwordless needs.
AccessMatrix UAS: Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs. built by i-Sprint Innovations. Core capabilities include Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management)..
Hypersecu HyperOTP: Hardware OTP tokens for OATH-compliant HOTP/TOTP two-factor authentication. built by Hypersecu Information Systems Inc. Core capabilities include OATH HOTP compliant (RFC 4226, HMAC-Based), OATH TOTP compliant (RFC 6238, Time-Based), 6-digit OTP display on LCD screen..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AccessMatrix UAS differentiates with Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management). Hypersecu HyperOTP differentiates with OATH HOTP compliant (RFC 4226, HMAC-Based), OATH TOTP compliant (RFC 6238, Time-Based), 6-digit OTP display on LCD screen.
AccessMatrix UAS is developed by i-Sprint Innovations. Hypersecu HyperOTP is developed by Hypersecu Information Systems Inc. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AccessMatrix UAS integrates with OneSpan OTP tokens, Gemalto tokens, V Key tokens, OATH providers, i-Sprint YESsafe token and 4 more. Hypersecu HyperOTP integrates with Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Microsoft Azure AD), Duo, PingID, Okta, SAASPass. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AccessMatrix UAS and Hypersecu HyperOTP serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover MFA, Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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