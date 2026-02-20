Mid-market and enterprise teams standardizing on vendor-agnostic authentication will find AccessMatrix UAS valuable for avoiding lock-in while supporting biometrics, FIDO2, and hardware security modules in parallel. The platform handles 100 million plus user scale and integrates with token vendors from OneSpan to Thales without custom engineering, which matters when you're already managing heterogeneous hardware across regions. Skip this if your organization needs out-of-the-box connectors to your existing identity provider; AccessMatrix is an authentication server, not a replacement for your IAM platform.

Dapple Security

SMBs and MSPs tired of password resets and phishing-vulnerable MFA will find Dapple Security worth the switch; it forces passwordless authentication through software passkeys that work on phones employees already carry, eliminating the hardware key friction that kills adoption. FIDO Alliance compliance and privacy-by-design architecture mean you're not trading one security problem for another. Skip this if you need deep integration with legacy on-premises infrastructure or identity governance features beyond authentication; Dapple is deliberately built for cloud-native environments where device-based passkeys actually solve the problem.