Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AccessMatrix UAS is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by i-Sprint Innovations. Dapple Security is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Dapple Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams standardizing on vendor-agnostic authentication will find AccessMatrix UAS valuable for avoiding lock-in while supporting biometrics, FIDO2, and hardware security modules in parallel. The platform handles 100 million plus user scale and integrates with token vendors from OneSpan to Thales without custom engineering, which matters when you're already managing heterogeneous hardware across regions. Skip this if your organization needs out-of-the-box connectors to your existing identity provider; AccessMatrix is an authentication server, not a replacement for your IAM platform.
SMBs and MSPs tired of password resets and phishing-vulnerable MFA will find Dapple Security worth the switch; it forces passwordless authentication through software passkeys that work on phones employees already carry, eliminating the hardware key friction that kills adoption. FIDO Alliance compliance and privacy-by-design architecture mean you're not trading one security problem for another. Skip this if you need deep integration with legacy on-premises infrastructure or identity governance features beyond authentication; Dapple is deliberately built for cloud-native environments where device-based passkeys actually solve the problem.
Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs.
Passwordless, biometric MFA platform using software passkeys for SMBs.
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Common questions about comparing AccessMatrix UAS vs Dapple Security for your mfa & passwordless needs.
AccessMatrix UAS: Vendor-agnostic authentication server supporting MFA, biometrics, FIDO2 & HSMs. built by i-Sprint Innovations. Core capabilities include Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management)..
Dapple Security: Passwordless, biometric MFA platform using software passkeys for SMBs. built by Dapple Security. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication using biometrics, Software-based passkeys (alternative to hardware keys), Phishing-resistant MFA..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AccessMatrix UAS differentiates with Pluggable authentication modules supporting passwords, OTPs, and FIDO2, Multi-biometric support: face, fingerprint, iris, voice, and palm vein recognition, FIDO2 device lifecycle management (registration, verification, and ongoing management). Dapple Security differentiates with Passwordless authentication using biometrics, Software-based passkeys (alternative to hardware keys), Phishing-resistant MFA.
AccessMatrix UAS is developed by i-Sprint Innovations. Dapple Security is developed by Dapple Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AccessMatrix UAS and Dapple Security serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover MFA, Authentication, SSO. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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