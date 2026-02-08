8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..

SpyCloud Connect: Custom automation workflows for identity exposure data integration into SIEM/SOAR. built by SpyCloud. Core capabilities include Custom workflow development for identity exposure data, Integration with SIEM, SOAR, and security tools, Automated password breach alerts..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.