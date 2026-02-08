Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by 8Layers. SpyCloud Connect is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by SpyCloud. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to catch privilege escalation attacks before they spiral will get the most from 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection. The platform combines real-time detection of escalations with entity behavior analytics and automated response, covering both human and non-human identities, which most identity tools still fumble. The no temporal scope limitation means you're not blind to slow-moving attacks that hide in weeks of history. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises with minimal cloud identity activity or if you need a lightweight bolt-on rather than a dedicated identity threat operation center.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in breach notifications will find real value in SpyCloud Connect because it actually closes the loop between exposure data and remediation, not just surfacing alerts. The tool handles the automation piece most vendors skip: custom workflows that disable compromised accounts and ticket malware-infected users directly into your existing SIEM or SOAR, cutting response time from days to minutes. Skip this if your identity infrastructure is fragmented across multiple identity providers with no centralized ticketing system; the 90-day implementation window assumes you can define clear workflows upfront, which scattered teams struggle to do.
Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs
Custom automation workflows for identity exposure data integration into SIEM/SOAR
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection vs SpyCloud Connect for your identity threat detection and response needs.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..
SpyCloud Connect: Custom automation workflows for identity exposure data integration into SIEM/SOAR. built by SpyCloud. Core capabilities include Custom workflow development for identity exposure data, Integration with SIEM, SOAR, and security tools, Automated password breach alerts..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection differentiates with Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities. SpyCloud Connect differentiates with Custom workflow development for identity exposure data, Integration with SIEM, SOAR, and security tools, Automated password breach alerts.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is developed by 8Layers. SpyCloud Connect is developed by SpyCloud. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection and SpyCloud Connect serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases: both are Identity Threat Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox