8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..

SpecterOps BloodHound Enterprise: Identity attack path management platform for hybrid environments. built by specterops. Core capabilities include Attack graph technology for mapping identity relationships, Continuous discovery and mapping of identity attack paths, Prioritization of millions of attack paths based on risk..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.