Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by 8Layers. Obsidian Security - Token Compromise Prevention is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Obsidian Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to catch privilege escalation attacks before they spiral will get the most from 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection. The platform combines real-time detection of escalations with entity behavior analytics and automated response, covering both human and non-human identities, which most identity tools still fumble. The no temporal scope limitation means you're not blind to slow-moving attacks that hide in weeks of history. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises with minimal cloud identity activity or if you need a lightweight bolt-on rather than a dedicated identity threat operation center.
Obsidian Security - Token Compromise Prevention
Security teams managing SaaS sprawl at mid-market and enterprise scale should buy Obsidian Security - Token Compromise Prevention because it catches account takeovers that bypass perimeter defenses by baselining user behavior across your entire SaaS estate and flagging anomalies in real time. The ML-based detection ties directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning you're getting continuous monitoring plus adversarial event analysis that actually surfaces AiTM attacks like Evilginx before they land in your critical apps. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises infrastructure or lacks SaaS application visibility; Obsidian's value collapses without rich identity telemetry to learn from.
Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs
SaaS identity security tool detecting & responding to token compromise attacks.
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Common questions about comparing 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection vs Obsidian Security - Token Compromise Prevention for your identity threat detection and response needs.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..
Obsidian Security - Token Compromise Prevention: SaaS identity security tool detecting & responding to token compromise attacks. built by Obsidian Security. Core capabilities include ML-based detection of anomalous user behavior across SaaS applications, Detection of AiTM framework attacks (e.g., Evilginx), Out-of-the-box detection rules mapped to MITRE ATT&CK framework..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection differentiates with Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities. Obsidian Security - Token Compromise Prevention differentiates with ML-based detection of anomalous user behavior across SaaS applications, Detection of AiTM framework attacks (e.g., Evilginx), Out-of-the-box detection rules mapped to MITRE ATT&CK framework.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is developed by 8Layers. Obsidian Security - Token Compromise Prevention is developed by Obsidian Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection and Obsidian Security - Token Compromise Prevention serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases: both are Identity Threat Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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