8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..

Obsidian Security - Token Compromise Prevention: SaaS identity security tool detecting & responding to token compromise attacks. built by Obsidian Security. Core capabilities include ML-based detection of anomalous user behavior across SaaS applications, Detection of AiTM framework attacks (e.g., Evilginx), Out-of-the-box detection rules mapped to MITRE ATT&CK framework..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.