8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..

Identity Protection: Identity threat detection and response platform for users and NHIs. built by SlashID. Core capabilities include Identity threat detection for users and non-human identities, Cross-environment visibility across cloud, IdP, and on-premises, Behavioral analytics and attack-pattern matching..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.