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Red-Team & Adversary Emulation tools for Obfuscation: the Red-Team & Adversary Emulation options most relevant when Obfuscation is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
We cover 5 cybersecurity tools
A PHP-based command and control framework that maintains persistent web server access through polymorphic backdoors and HTTP header communication tunneling.
Skyhook is an HTTP-based file transfer tool that uses obfuscation techniques to evade detection by Intrusion Detection Systems.
Macro_Pack automates the generation and obfuscation of Office documents and scripts for penetration testing and security assessments.
InvisibilityCloak is a proof-of-concept C# code obfuscation toolkit designed for red teaming and penetration testing to conceal post-exploitation tools from detection.
Darkarmour is an open-source Windows antivirus evasion framework that enables security professionals to bypass antivirus detection through customizable obfuscation and anti-analysis techniques.