ThreatSTOP DNS Defense Description

ThreatSTOP DNS Defense is a SaaS-based protective DNS solution that integrates with existing DNS infrastructure to identify and block malicious DNS requests before they cause damage. The platform aggregates threat intelligence from hundreds of sources, tracking infrastructure used by cybercriminals to conduct attacks. The service works with existing DNS systems including Active Directory, BIND, Infoblox, and other DNS servers without requiring new hardware. It automatically updates network devices with current threat data to block or redirect malicious DNS requests. DNS Defense provides over 600 customizable security policies across selectable categories, allowing organizations to tailor protection with custom block and allow lists. The platform supports DNS Response Policy Zone (RPZ) responses for granular control over DNS traffic handling. The MyDNS agent extends DNS protection to remote and roaming Windows and Mac endpoints operating outside the corporate network, maintaining consistent security policies regardless of location. The platform includes reporting and analytics capabilities that allow security teams to view and analyze blocked threats, identify affected client devices, and generate custom email reports and alerts. Integration capabilities extend to NGFW, routers, switches, IDP, WAF, and SIEM systems for automated policy updates. A community edition provides limited functionality for one IP device and one DNS device with pre-built policies including DShield Blocklist and Emergency Handler Blocks.