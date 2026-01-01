DTEX Insider Risk Management Description

DTEX Insider Risk Management is a platform that combines data loss prevention, behavioral analytics, and user activity monitoring capabilities to identify and mitigate insider threats. The platform uses AI-driven analysis to detect suspicious activities and potential data breaches before they occur. The system collects telemetry data from endpoints using a lightweight forwarder that generates less than 5MB per endpoint per day, enabling deployment across large enterprise environments. The platform provides context-based risk scoring and behavioral risk indicators to reduce false positives and identify genuine threats. DTEX includes investigation capabilities with AI-guided workflows that help security teams analyze sensitive data access patterns and user intent. The platform offers role-based reporting functionality that provides organizational risk summaries with actionable recommendations. The solution is designed to preserve employee privacy while monitoring for insider risk indicators. It can scale to over 500,000 endpoints in a single implementation. DTEX also provides the i3 (Insider Intelligence and Investigations) service, which offers insider threat investigation support and publishes threat research and advisories on topics including foreign interference detection, third-party risks, living-off-the-land attacks, and AI tool usage monitoring.