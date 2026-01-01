DTEX Insider Risk Management Logo

DTEX Insider Risk Management

AI-driven insider risk mgmt platform combining DLP, UEBA, and user monitoring

Human Risk
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

DTEX Insider Risk Management Description

DTEX Insider Risk Management is a platform that combines data loss prevention, behavioral analytics, and user activity monitoring capabilities to identify and mitigate insider threats. The platform uses AI-driven analysis to detect suspicious activities and potential data breaches before they occur. The system collects telemetry data from endpoints using a lightweight forwarder that generates less than 5MB per endpoint per day, enabling deployment across large enterprise environments. The platform provides context-based risk scoring and behavioral risk indicators to reduce false positives and identify genuine threats. DTEX includes investigation capabilities with AI-guided workflows that help security teams analyze sensitive data access patterns and user intent. The platform offers role-based reporting functionality that provides organizational risk summaries with actionable recommendations. The solution is designed to preserve employee privacy while monitoring for insider risk indicators. It can scale to over 500,000 endpoints in a single implementation. DTEX also provides the i3 (Insider Intelligence and Investigations) service, which offers insider threat investigation support and publishes threat research and advisories on topics including foreign interference detection, third-party risks, living-off-the-land attacks, and AI tool usage monitoring.

DTEX Insider Risk Management FAQ

Common questions about DTEX Insider Risk Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

DTEX Insider Risk Management is AI-driven insider risk mgmt platform combining DLP, UEBA, and user monitoring developed by DTEX Systems. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Behavioral Analysis, Data Loss Prevention.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →