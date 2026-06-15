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Malware Analysis tools for String Analysis: the Malware Analysis options most relevant when String Analysis is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
We cover 3 cybersecurity tools
FLOSS is a static analysis tool that automatically extracts and deobfuscates hidden strings from malware binaries using advanced analysis techniques.
StringSifter is a machine learning tool that automatically ranks strings extracted from malware samples based on their relevance for analysis.
MalConfScan is a Volatility plugin for extracting configuration data of known malware and analyzing memory images.