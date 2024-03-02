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Malware Analysis tools for Deobfuscation: the Malware Analysis options most relevant when Deobfuscation is the priority, compared side by side so you can shortlist faster. Filter by pricing or specialization. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
We cover 6 cybersecurity tools
Revelo is an experimental Javascript deobfuscator tool with features to analyze and deobfuscate Javascript code.
Research division powering CodeHunter's pre-execution malware detection engine.
Multi-OS malware analysis platform with sandbox, static analysis & URL scanning.
Statistical renaming, Type inference, and Deobfuscation tool for JavaScript code.
FLOSS is a static analysis tool that automatically extracts and deobfuscates hidden strings from malware binaries using advanced analysis techniques.
An open source .NET deobfuscator and unpacker that restores packed and obfuscated assemblies by reversing various obfuscation techniques.