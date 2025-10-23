Plexicus CSPM
Plexicus CSPM is a Cloud Security Posture Management platform that provides continuous monitoring and security across multi-cloud environments including AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI. The platform offers real-time discovery and unified inventory of cloud resources to identify misconfigurations such as open S3 buckets, weak IAM roles, and publicly exposed databases. The solution includes automated compliance mapping to frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, and NIST, with evidence collection and scoring capabilities. It features a contextual risk engine that prioritizes security exposures based on exploitability. Plexicus CSPM provides remediation workflows that integrate with infrastructure-as-code tools like Terraform, CI/CD pipelines, and ticketing systems. The platform supports auto-remediation capabilities to address identified security issues. The tool is designed for DevSecOps teams and security professionals managing cloud infrastructure. It provides visibility into cloud security posture through continuous scanning and monitoring, helping organizations maintain compliance and reduce the risk of data breaches caused by cloud misconfigurations.
