Lakera Red Team

Lakera Red is an automated safety and security assessment tool that detects and identifies vulnerabilities in GenAI applications. It provides a comprehensive solution for stress-testing AI systems to detect and respond to LLM attacks in real-time. Lakera Red helps organizations ensure the safety and security of their AI applications by identifying and mitigating risks, including prompt injections, data leakage, and policy violations. With Lakera Red, you can: * Detect and respond to LLM attacks in real-time * Identify and mitigate vulnerabilities in your AI applications * Ensure the safety and security of your AI systems * Protect your organization and customers from AI-related risks Lakera Red is a powerful tool for organizations that rely on AI and machine learning to drive their business. It provides a comprehensive solution for ensuring the safety and security of AI applications, and helps organizations to build trust with their customers and stakeholders.