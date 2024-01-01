Lakera Red Team

CalypsoAI is a platform that provides centralized security, observability, and control for deploying and scaling large language models and generative AI across an enterprise.
Lakera Red is an automated safety and security assessment tool that detects and identifies vulnerabilities in GenAI applications. It provides a comprehensive solution for stress-testing AI systems to detect and respond to LLM attacks in real-time. Lakera Red helps organizations ensure the safety and security of their AI applications by identifying and mitigating risks, including prompt injections, data leakage, and policy violations. With Lakera Red, you can: * Detect and respond to LLM attacks in real-time * Identify and mitigate vulnerabilities in your AI applications * Ensure the safety and security of your AI systems * Protect your organization and customers from AI-related risks Lakera Red is a powerful tool for organizations that rely on AI and machine learning to drive their business. It provides a comprehensive solution for ensuring the safety and security of AI applications, and helps organizations to build trust with their customers and stakeholders.
CalypsoAI is a platform that provides centralized security, observability, and control for deploying and scaling large language models and generative AI across an enterprise.
DIANNA is an AI-powered cybersecurity companion from Deep Instinct that analyzes and explains unknown threats, offering malware analysis and translating code intent into natural language.
WhyLabs is a platform that provides security, monitoring, and observability capabilities for Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI applications, enabling teams to protect against malicious prompts, data leaks, misinformation, and other vulnerabilities.
Mindgard is a continuous automated red teaming platform that enables security teams to identify and remediate vulnerabilities in AI systems, including generative AI and large language models.
VIDOC is an AI-powered security tool that automates code review, detects and fixes vulnerabilities, and monitors external security, ensuring the integrity of both human-written and AI-generated code in software development pipelines.
LLM Guard is a security toolkit that enhances the safety and security of interactions with Large Language Models (LLMs) by providing features like sanitization, harmful language detection, data leakage prevention, and resistance against prompt injection attacks.