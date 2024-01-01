Burp to SQLMap

A tool that generates Yara rules for strings and their XOR encoded versions, as well as base64-encoded variations with different padding possibilities.
Performing SQLInjection test on Burp Suite Bulk Requests using SQLMap
A de-obfuscator for M/o/Vfuscator, a notorious obfuscator, designed to reverse the effects of M/o/Vfuscator's obfuscation.
A library for checking potentially malicious files and archives using YARA and making a decision about their harmfulness.
A framework for reverse engineering Flutter apps with modified Flutter library for dynamic analysis and traffic monitoring.
A tool for reading Portable Executable (PE) files with detailed information about the file structure.
Guide on emulating Raspberry Pi with QEMU and exploring Arm TrustZone research.