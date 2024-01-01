Getting your submissions reviewed and listed quicker
FAQ
Frequently Asked Questions
Simply select the appropriate submission tier (Community, Verified Listing, Highlight Boost, or Featured Spotlight) and provide the required information about your tool. All submissions are subject to editorial review, and we'll issue a full refund if your tool is deemed unsuitable.
Community submissions are published within 14 days, Verified Listings submissions within 7 days.
We evaluate submissions based on the tool's relevance, functionality, and alignment with the needs of our cybersecurity professional audience. Tools must provide genuine value and be free of any inappropriate or malicious content.
Community or free products are those that do not have any pricing models and are available to use for free. This can include open-source projects, community-driven tools, and other cybersecurity resources that are provided at no cost to the user. These products are typically maintained and developed by the community rather than a commercial entity.
Yes, you will receive an email notification when your tool submission is published on the CyberSecTools platform. We'll let you know as soon as your listing goes live, so you can start promoting it to your audience.