Splunk Observability

Full-stack observability platform for monitoring apps, infrastructure & business

Security Operations
Commercial
Splunk Observability Description

Splunk Observability is a platform that provides visibility into application performance, infrastructure health, and business processes across hybrid and cloud environments. The platform consists of multiple products including Observability Cloud, AppDynamics, IT Service Intelligence, and integration with Splunk Platform. The solution combines application performance monitoring, infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience monitoring in a unified interface. It collects and analyzes metrics, traces, and logs to help identify performance issues, determine root causes, and assess business impact. The platform supports OpenTelemetry instrumentation for collecting telemetry data in various formats. AppDynamics correlates performance metrics with business outcomes, provides runtime application security, optimizes SAP and non-SAP systems, and monitors how network, ISP, API, SaaS, and third-party services affect applications. Observability Cloud offers zero sampling data collection with AI-assisted troubleshooting capabilities. IT Service Intelligence provides incident management, service health dashboards, KPI and SLA monitoring, and uses machine learning for predictive analytics. The platform integrates with Splunk Cloud Platform to enable correlation of metrics and traces alongside log data. It includes consumption controls for managing data costs and supports monitoring across on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments.

Splunk Observability is Full-stack observability platform for monitoring apps, infrastructure & business developed by Splunk Inc.. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with Observability, Application Security, Monitoring.

