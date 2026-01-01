Splunk IT Service Intelligence Logo

Splunk IT Service Intelligence Description

Splunk IT Service Intelligence (ITSI) is an AIOps platform designed for IT operations monitoring and incident management. The product provides service-level monitoring capabilities with dashboards that track key performance indicators (KPIs), service level agreements (SLAs), and business metrics across IT infrastructure. The platform uses machine learning for anomaly detection, adaptive thresholding, and predictive analytics to identify potential service degradations before they impact operations. It includes automated event correlation and aggregation from multiple sources, consolidating events into a unified framework for analysis. ITSI offers incident management capabilities with automated prioritization based on severity of impact to the organization. The platform provides service deep dive functionality that allows analysis of multiple service metrics and drill-down into raw data for root cause identification. The product includes predictive alerting that uses historical data and machine learning to detect future service issues. It features a KPI-driven triage view for incident prioritization and integrates with IT service management (ITSM) tools to trigger service ticketing, on-call response, or automated playbooks. ITSI collects and enriches events from multiple sources, triggering alerts as data enters the system using machine learning policies. The platform is positioned as part of Splunk's observability portfolio and is designed to align IT operations with business service performance.

Splunk IT Service Intelligence is AIOps platform for IT service monitoring, incident mgmt & predictive analytics developed by Splunk Inc.. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with SIEM, Monitoring, Anomaly Detection.

