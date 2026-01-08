CSIS Assume Breach Logo

CSIS Assume Breach

Simulated breach testing service to identify vulnerabilities and weaknesses

Services
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if CSIS Assume Breach is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

CSIS Assume Breach Description

CSIS Assume Breach is a penetration testing service that simulates cyber-attacks on an organization's systems and defenses to identify vulnerabilities and security weaknesses. The service introduces a "Patient Zero" PC to the customer's network, which acts as an infected device to gather intelligence over a 2-4 week period. After intelligence gathering, CSIS initiates simulated attacks and documents how the network is compromised. The service can be conducted as an ad-hoc exercise or target up to three pre-defined assets such as Active Directory, ERP systems, or executive email accounts. Testing methodology includes exposing insufficient network protection, exploiting weak user credentials, exploiting vulnerabilities in embedded devices, attempting to gain domain admin credentials, and data extraction. Available add-on services include Advanced Purple Teaming with SOC training workshops covering 30+ simulated attacks across the Cyber Attack Kill-Chain, Phishing Campaigns with customized spear-phishing attacks, Physical Penetration testing to gain physical access to premises, Password Analysis to brute force hashed AD passwords, and Intelligence Gathering to investigate exploitable information about the company and employees. All findings and actionable mitigation recommendations are delivered in a report format. The service can be customized to reflect the customer's risk appetite, budget, and compliance requirements.

CSIS Assume Breach FAQ

Common questions about CSIS Assume Breach including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CSIS Assume Breach is Simulated breach testing service to identify vulnerabilities and weaknesses developed by CSIS Security Group A/S. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Active Directory, Breach Simulation, Penetration Testing.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
286
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →