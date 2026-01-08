CSIS Assume Breach
Simulated breach testing service to identify vulnerabilities and weaknesses
CSIS Assume Breach
Simulated breach testing service to identify vulnerabilities and weaknesses
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if CSIS Assume Breach is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
CSIS Assume Breach Description
CSIS Assume Breach is a penetration testing service that simulates cyber-attacks on an organization's systems and defenses to identify vulnerabilities and security weaknesses. The service introduces a "Patient Zero" PC to the customer's network, which acts as an infected device to gather intelligence over a 2-4 week period. After intelligence gathering, CSIS initiates simulated attacks and documents how the network is compromised. The service can be conducted as an ad-hoc exercise or target up to three pre-defined assets such as Active Directory, ERP systems, or executive email accounts. Testing methodology includes exposing insufficient network protection, exploiting weak user credentials, exploiting vulnerabilities in embedded devices, attempting to gain domain admin credentials, and data extraction. Available add-on services include Advanced Purple Teaming with SOC training workshops covering 30+ simulated attacks across the Cyber Attack Kill-Chain, Phishing Campaigns with customized spear-phishing attacks, Physical Penetration testing to gain physical access to premises, Password Analysis to brute force hashed AD passwords, and Intelligence Gathering to investigate exploitable information about the company and employees. All findings and actionable mitigation recommendations are delivered in a report format. The service can be customized to reflect the customer's risk appetite, budget, and compliance requirements.
CSIS Assume Breach FAQ
Common questions about CSIS Assume Breach including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
CSIS Assume Breach is Simulated breach testing service to identify vulnerabilities and weaknesses developed by CSIS Security Group A/S. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Active Directory, Breach Simulation, Penetration Testing.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership