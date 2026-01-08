CSIS Assume Breach Description

CSIS Assume Breach is a penetration testing service that simulates cyber-attacks on an organization's systems and defenses to identify vulnerabilities and security weaknesses. The service introduces a "Patient Zero" PC to the customer's network, which acts as an infected device to gather intelligence over a 2-4 week period. After intelligence gathering, CSIS initiates simulated attacks and documents how the network is compromised. The service can be conducted as an ad-hoc exercise or target up to three pre-defined assets such as Active Directory, ERP systems, or executive email accounts. Testing methodology includes exposing insufficient network protection, exploiting weak user credentials, exploiting vulnerabilities in embedded devices, attempting to gain domain admin credentials, and data extraction. Available add-on services include Advanced Purple Teaming with SOC training workshops covering 30+ simulated attacks across the Cyber Attack Kill-Chain, Phishing Campaigns with customized spear-phishing attacks, Physical Penetration testing to gain physical access to premises, Password Analysis to brute force hashed AD passwords, and Intelligence Gathering to investigate exploitable information about the company and employees. All findings and actionable mitigation recommendations are delivered in a report format. The service can be customized to reflect the customer's risk appetite, budget, and compliance requirements.