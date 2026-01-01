CovertSwarm Penetration Testing
Adversary-led penetration testing services with continuous attack simulation
CovertSwarm Penetration Testing Description
CovertSwarm Penetration Testing is a service that provides adversary-led security assessments designed to simulate real-world attack scenarios. The service employs a team-based approach with multiple ethical hackers who conduct testing across digital, physical, and social attack surfaces. The service includes ongoing support from cybersecurity specialists who provide continuous engagement 24/7, 365 days per year. Testing focuses on identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities, including zero-day vulnerabilities, with prioritization of unique points of compromise that pose the highest risk to organizations. CovertSwarm delivers customized reports that provide context-specific findings based on the client's business, technology, and industry. The service includes detailed debriefs that focus on actionable remediation rather than overwhelming clients with low-impact vulnerabilities. The company holds CREST certification and offers both traditional penetration testing engagements and a Constant Cyber Attack Subscription model that provides continuous security testing. The testing methodology covers network penetration testing, vulnerability exploitation, and assessment of human factors through social engineering. The service follows a structured process including scoping, information gathering, vulnerability analysis, exploitation, assessment of access depth, and comprehensive reporting with remediation recommendations.
CovertSwarm Penetration Testing is Adversary-led penetration testing services with continuous attack simulation developed by CovertSwarm. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Ethical Hacking, Penetration Testing, Physical Security.
