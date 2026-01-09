BARR ISO 27001 Certifications Logo

BARR ISO 27001 Certifications

ISO 27001/27017/27018/27701/42001 certification services and ISMS auditing

BARR ISO 27001 Certifications Description

BARR Advisory provides ISO certification services as an accredited certification body. The service helps organizations obtain certifications for ISO 27001 (information security management systems), ISO 27017 (cloud security), ISO 27018 (protection of personal data in cloud), ISO 27701 (privacy information management systems), and ISO 42001 (AI management systems). The certification process includes internal audits, two-stage certification audits (Stage 1 for design testing and documentation review, Stage 2 for effectiveness testing), and remediation support. Stage 1 involves reviewing documentation and identifying nonconformities, while Stage 2 tests ISMS effectiveness and verifies remediation of concerns. ISO certifications are valid for three years with required annual surveillance audits. ISO 27017, ISO 27018, and ISO 27701 cannot be obtained as standalone certifications and must be achieved alongside ISO 27001 certification. ISO 27017 requires seven additional cloud-specific controls plus 37 ISO 27002 controls. ISO 27018 adds 24 controls focused on CSP-specific PII protection. ISO 27701 extends ISO 27001 with data privacy controls for managing PII. The service includes optional third-party assistance for ISMS implementation, kickoff meetings, documentation walkthroughs, closing meetings with findings review, remediation guidance, corrective action plan development, quality review, and final report issuance.

BARR ISO 27001 Certifications FAQ

Common questions about BARR ISO 27001 Certifications including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

BARR ISO 27001 Certifications is ISO 27001/27017/27018/27701/42001 certification services and ISMS auditing developed by BARR Advisory. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, ISMS, Security Audit.

