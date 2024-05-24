A-LIGN Penetration Testing Description

A-LIGN Penetration Testing is a professional service that conducts controlled simulations of cyberattacks to identify vulnerabilities in organizational defenses. The service is delivered by OSEE, OSCE, and OSCP certified penetration testers who operate independently from the company's audit team. The service employs both automated and manual testing techniques to assess security across multiple layers including servers, end-user workstations, wireless networks, and web-based applications. Testing also evaluates security awareness, human factors, and physical facility controls. A-LIGN offers six distinct penetration testing service types: - API testing using OWASP API Security Top 10 - Network layer testing with comprehensive or targeted approaches - Mobile application testing for iOS, Android, and Windows platforms - Web application testing covering OWASP Top 10 and SANS Top 20 vulnerabilities - Wireless network infrastructure analysis - Facility penetration testing for physical security assessment The service aims to help organizations identify security weaknesses before malicious actors exploit them and supports compliance requirements. A-LIGN reports completing over 4,000 penetration tests with a 96% client satisfaction rating across 5,700+ global clients.