A-LIGN Penetration Testing Logo

A-LIGN Penetration Testing

Penetration testing services by certified testers for security assessment

Services Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
CybersecRadarsCybersecRadars

Go Beyond the Directory. Track the Entire Market.

Monitor competitor funding, hiring signals, product launches, and market movements across the whole industry.

Competitor Tracking·Funding Intelligence·Hiring Signals·Real-time Alerts
Learn More

A-LIGN Penetration Testing Description

A-LIGN Penetration Testing is a professional service that conducts controlled simulations of cyberattacks to identify vulnerabilities in organizational defenses. The service is delivered by OSEE, OSCE, and OSCP certified penetration testers who operate independently from the company's audit team. The service employs both automated and manual testing techniques to assess security across multiple layers including servers, end-user workstations, wireless networks, and web-based applications. Testing also evaluates security awareness, human factors, and physical facility controls. A-LIGN offers six distinct penetration testing service types: - API testing using OWASP API Security Top 10 - Network layer testing with comprehensive or targeted approaches - Mobile application testing for iOS, Android, and Windows platforms - Web application testing covering OWASP Top 10 and SANS Top 20 vulnerabilities - Wireless network infrastructure analysis - Facility penetration testing for physical security assessment The service aims to help organizations identify security weaknesses before malicious actors exploit them and supports compliance requirements. A-LIGN reports completing over 4,000 penetration tests with a 96% client satisfaction rating across 5,700+ global clients.

A-LIGN Penetration Testing FAQ

Common questions about A-LIGN Penetration Testing including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

A-LIGN Penetration Testing is Penetration testing services by certified testers for security assessment developed by A-LIGN. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Penetration Testing, Vulnerability Assessment, Security Assessment.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
540
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
468
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
387
Managed Security Service Providers
Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) companies providing 24/7 security monitoring, threat detection, and managed cybersecurity services for organizations.
237
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
236
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox