Semgrep Code Description

Semgrep Code is a static application security testing (SAST) tool that combines code analysis capabilities with AI-powered assistance for identifying and remediating security issues in source code. The tool performs scanning across multiple programming languages and frameworks, focusing on detecting various security vulnerabilities, including OWASP Top 10 risks, through static analysis. Key functionalities include: - Static code analysis with contextual awareness - Dependency vulnerability scanning (Software Composition Analysis) - Secrets detection in source code - AI-assisted triage and remediation recommendations - Integration with CI/CD pipelines and developer workflows - Custom rule creation and management - False positive reduction through dataflow analysis - Support for 30+ programming frameworks and technologies The platform provides: - Developer-focused workflow integration via PR comments, Jira, and IDE - Automated policy enforcement and security guardrails - API access for tool integration - Command-line interface for local scanning - Centralized management through an AppSec platform - Custom rule development capabilities - Remediation guidance and code fix suggestions