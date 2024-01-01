Reach a targeted audience of cybersecurity professionals
Published within 7 days
Permanent listing on the CyberSecTools
Extended description of your product
Dedicated Features section to showcase your product's features
Establish credibility with the Verified badge
Required for commercial products
Get it now by filling out the form!
FAQ
Frequently Asked Questions
Simply select the appropriate submission tier (Community, Verified Listing, Highlight Boost, or Featured Spotlight) and provide the required information about your tool. All submissions are subject to editorial review, and we'll issue a full refund if your tool is deemed unsuitable.
The Verified Listing is a one-time fee, not a subscription. If you submit your tool for the Verified Listing, our team will review it, and if we decide not to list it for any reason, we will issue a full refund of the listing fee. Our goal is to maintain a high-quality, curated directory, so we exercise discretion in the tools we feature, but we also want to ensure a fair and transparent process for all submissions.
For Verified Listings, our team creates the initial tool description based on the information you provide. However, if you feel the description is inaccurate or needs updating, you can report any issues, and we'll work with you to ensure the description accurately reflects your tool's features and capabilities. Additionally, Verified Listings include a dedicated "Features" section that you can fill out to showcase the main features and functionalities of your product.
We guarantee a full refund if your tool doesn't get published, as it sometimes happens due to our editorial policy. Our goal is to maintain a high-quality, curated directory, so we exercise discretion in the tools we feature. However, if your submission is denied for any reason, you will receive a full refund of the listing fee. We cannot issue refunds for subscriptions but you can easily cancel your subscription any time from your account settings.