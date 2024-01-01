The Most Effective Way to Reach New Customers, Users, and Contributors

Outdated and Ineffective Approaches

  • Sending cold emails to the CISO that end up in the junk folder
  • Directly calling security team members to invite them for short demos (please don't!)
  • Aggressively reaching out to cybersecurity professionals on LinkedIn, resulting in a 97% rejection rate
  • Launching on Product Hunt targeting everyone, which leads to minimal engagement
  • Spamming cybersecurity influencers to promote your tool on their blog/newsletter/social media
  • Sharing your tool on social media accounts where 83% of the followers are family and friends

New and Effective Strategies

  • Featuring your solution on the largest curated directory for cybersecurity tools and resources
  • Highlighting your tool to get noticed by security team members
  • Getting your verified tool in front of thousands of cybersecurity professionals looking for new products
  • Launching on CyberSecTools to target your ideal customer, user, or potential contributor
  • Getting listed on a platform where you don't need to know the owner
  • Receiving feedback from the CyberSecTools community to validate and improve your product

Cybersecurity professionals are looking for your security solution. Share it!

Community Submission

Great for open-source and community projects to share with the cybersecurity community

$0

USD

  • Get your tool discovered by security professionals
  • Published within 14 days
  • Permanent listing on the CyberSecTools

No account needed. Highlight or feature later.

POPULAR

Verified Listing

Ideal for commercial cybersecurity products and those seeking enhanced visibility

$199

$159

USD

  • Reach a targeted audience of cybersecurity professionals
  • Published within 7 days
  • Permanent listing on the CyberSecTools
  • Extended description of your product
  • Dedicated Features section to showcase your product's features
  • Establish credibility with the Verified badge
  • Required for commercial products

One-time payment. Highlight or feature later.

Highlight Boost

Best for cybersecurity startups seeking increased visibility

$99

$79

USD / month (Cancel Anytime)

  • Highlight your organic listing to attract potential customers
  • Show up more often on Alternatives section
  • Stand out from other tools and products

Subscribe and cancel anytime.

Featured Spotlight

Perfect for maximum visibility and reach among security professionals and potential customers

$249

$199

USD

  • Feature your product at the top of the Landing page
  • Feature your product at the top of the Category page
  • Show up more often on Alternatives section
  • Get your product mentioned in the weekly Mandos Brief Newsletter

One-time payment for 30 days.

Looking for partnership? Reach out

All submissions are subject to editorial review. If a tool is deemed unsuitable, we'll issue a full refund of the listing cost. Learn more in FAQ below.

FAQ

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Simply select the appropriate submission tier (Community, Verified Listing, Highlight Boost, or Featured Spotlight) and provide the required information about your tool. All submissions are subject to editorial review, and we'll issue a full refund if your tool is deemed unsuitable.
  • Community submissions are published within 14 days, Verified Listings submissions within 7 days.
  • We evaluate submissions based on the tool's relevance, functionality, and alignment with the needs of our cybersecurity professional audience. Tools must provide genuine value and be free of any inappropriate or malicious content.
  • A commercial tool is usually a cybersecurity product that costs money or has some pricing model. Even if the tool has a free tier, such product is considered commercial. The key distinction is that commercial tools generate revenue for the company or organization behind the product.
  • Community or free products are those that do not have any pricing models and are available to use for free. This can include open-source projects, community-driven tools, and other cybersecurity resources that are provided at no cost to the user. These products are typically maintained and developed by the community rather than a commercial entity.
  • Yes, you will receive an email notification when your tool submission is published on the CyberSecTools platform. We'll let you know as soon as your listing goes live, so you can start promoting it to your audience.
  • The Verified Listing is a one-time fee, not a subscription. If you submit your tool for the Verified Listing, our team will review it, and if we decide not to list it for any reason, we will issue a full refund of the listing fee. Our goal is to maintain a high-quality, curated directory, so we exercise discretion in the tools we feature, but we also want to ensure a fair and transparent process for all submissions.
  • For Verified Listings, our team creates the initial tool description based on the information you provide. However, if you feel the description is inaccurate or needs updating, you can report any issues, and we'll work with you to ensure the description accurately reflects your tool's features and capabilities. Additionally, Verified Listings include a dedicated "Features" section that you can fill out to showcase the main features and functionalities of your product.
  • We guarantee a full refund if your tool doesn't get published, as it sometimes happens due to our editorial policy. Our goal is to maintain a high-quality, curated directory, so we exercise discretion in the tools we feature. However, if your submission is denied for any reason, you will receive a full refund of the listing fee. We cannot issue refunds for subscriptions but you can easily cancel your subscription any time from your account settings.

  • The Highlight Boost is best for cybersecurity startups seeking increased visibility. Highlighted tools receive an iconic green border-light that instantly distinguishes them from other listings, immediately capturing the attention of visitors. This prominent visual cue helps your tool stand out and attract more clicks and engagement.

  • Yes, the Highlight Boost subscription is completely flexible, and you can cancel at any time without any long-term commitments. Simply visit the billing section in the account page to cancel.
  • The Featured Spotlight provides maximum visibility and exposure for your cybersecurity product. By featuring your product, you ensure it is prominently displayed at the top of the CyberSecTools homepage, ensuring it is the first product visitors see. Featured tools have a distinct green-colored card that immediately distinguishes them from other listings. This prime placement and visual differentiation help drive more clicks, engagement, and potential customers to your product.
  • You pay a one-time fee that makes your product featured for 30 days. After 30 days, the product will stop being featured, but you can feature the product for another 30 days again by paying the one-time fee.
  • Yes, absolutely. Any tool that is already listed on the CyberSecTools platform, regardless of the initial submission tier, can be upgraded to the Highlight Boost or Featured Spotlight tiers. This allows you to enhance the visibility and exposure of your tool even if it was originally submitted through the free Community Submission option.