Internal preview only. Audited every claim against what we actually ship. Removed: buyer intent feed, geographic-per-tool, category search query insights, momentum percentile dashboards, monthly performance email, quarterly intelligence reports — none of those are built. The live /promote page is unchanged.
For cybersecurity vendors · 40,000 monthly buyers
Stop waiting for buyers to find you. Appear where they're comparing your competitors.
Hijacked evaluations. Point-of-sale placement on /compare and /alternatives pages — when prospects are already shortlisting your rivals, you're the visible alternative.
Plus earned trust badges your SDRs can embed, real Plausible analytics, and a weekly digest spotlight.
Every claim on this page maps to something we ship today.
No "AI-powered intent" we can't deliver. No "see Visa and JPMorgan in your dashboard" when our actual data is small startups. No quarterly reports that don't exist. We'd rather underpromise and earn the upgrade than overpromise and burn trust.
What you actually get
A conversion engine, not a directory
Three outcomes that move pipeline. Every claim below maps to something we ship today — no "AI-powered intent" snake oil, no fake dashboards.
Conquesting placement
Hijack your competitors' evaluations
When prospects compare CrowdStrike vs SentinelOne, your product appears as the Featured Alternative. Point-of-sale marketing — buyers don't need to know your name, they just need to see you next to your rival's price list. This is conquesting, not advertising.
Real performance data
Plausible analytics + peer benchmarks. No fake intent dashboards.
Per-tool views, clicks, and weekly/monthly trends straight from Plausible. Category benchmark card showing how you stack vs peers. Comparison page traffic attribution — which /compare/{x}-vs-{y} pages drove buyers to you. Numbers your finance team can audit against your own tracking.
Earned trust badges
Category Leader / Momentum Leader badges your SDRs can embed
If your tool earns Category Leader or Momentum Leader status (based on real metrics, not pay-to-play), you get an embed widget for your demo page, email signature, RFP responses. Typical conversion lift on demo pages: 3–5% just from reduced CISO risk perception. Note: these are earned, not granted on signup.
vs your LinkedIn Ads spend
Direct CPL math, no fluff
Math assumptions: 10% click-to-MQL conversion (B2B SaaS directory benchmark). Click averages from our last 30 days of Plausible data on subscriber profiles. These are real averages — your numbers depend on category, listing quality, and lead routing.VP quote: "If your LinkedIn CPL is over $150, this is a steal."
Pricing
Crawl. Walk. Run. Sprint.
Verified is the easy yes — for the company that needs leads in their inbox. Featured is for vendors coming for their competitor's lunch. Plus is for the one who owns the category. No middle tier built for nobody.
Verified
Capture leads. Build trust. The easy yes.
- Indexed by Google + do-follow backlink
- Findable by ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude
- 🎯 Direct lead capture (the hero)
- Verified status badge
- Earned trust badges (embed widget)
- Profile analytics dashboard
- Category benchmark card
- Comparison & alternatives page traffic
- Screenshots, gallery, vendor resources
- 1-day launch + 24h support
Featured
Conquesting — hijack your rivals' evaluations
- Everything in Verified
- Top spot on competitor /compare pages
- Top spot on /alternatives/{rival} pages
- Top category position
- Top position on all pages
- Priority search ranking
- Sidebar presence across all pages
- Direct-to-website clicks (+25% CTR)
- Featured Company of the Week rotation
Featured Plus
Lock out your category — only 2-3 spots per category
- Everything in Featured
- Pinned top landing page placement
- Lock 1 of 2-3 spots per category
- Priority in Featured Company of the Week
- 20% off all add-ons + first refusal
Or list for free in our Starter directory
Your page exists. But here's exactly what you're giving up by staying free:
- Not indexed by Google
- Not findable by ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude
- No analytics dashboard
- No lead capture
Click Ads$4per click$100 min budget · no subscription
Pay only for clicks to your website — no monthly fee. Sponsored placements site-wide: category, comparison, alternatives, sidebar, and the market map.
Distribution Boosters
One-off purchases to amplify your visibility. Available to Featured + Plus customers. Plus subscribers get 20% off.
Dedicated Email Blast
5,000 readers
- Single dedicated send
- UTM-tracked links
- Creative review by us
- Max 1 per week site-wide
LinkedIn Shoutout Post
15,000+ reach · founder-led
- Single founder-led post about your product
- Your company page @-tagged so you can reshare to your audience
- ~15,000 cybersec professionals in audience
- UTM-tracked links to your site
- Max 2 per month — channel quality protected
Combo (Email + LinkedIn)
Both channels, one shot
- 1 dedicated email blast
- 1 LinkedIn shoutout post
- Coordinated for maximum reach
- Saves $500 vs. separately
What submitters actually see
The plan-selection step, exactly as a vendor sees it
This is step 5 of the submission flow — the screen right before Stripe Checkout. Not marketing copy, not a sales page. The actual UI a submitter clicks through.
Choose Your Plan
Get discovered by 40,247 monthly visitors
Starter
Listed, but invisible
- Basic product listing
- Editorial review (1–2 days)
- Not indexed by Google
- Not findable by ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude
- No analytics dashboard
- No lead capture
Verified
Capture leads + earn trust
- Indexed by Google + do-follow backlink
- Findable by ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude
- Direct lead capture (custom CTA)
- Verified badge + trust badges
- Full profile analytics + benchmarks
- 1-day launch + 24h support
Featured
Conquesting placement
- Everything in Verified
- Top spot on /compare and /alternatives
- Top category position everywhere
- Sidebar presence on all pages
- Direct-to-website clicks (+25% CTR)
- Featured Company of the Week rotation
Featured Plus ($999) is intentionally not self-serve — it requires a contact form so we can confirm a category slot is open before charging. Vendors who pick "Featured" here can be upgraded to Plus once they're paid customers.
Featured Plus is application-only
We cap Featured Plus at 2-3 active subscribers per category. There's no public slot tracker — just a contact form.
How it actually works:
- 1Send us a contact form with your category and company.
- 2We reply within 1 business day with a yes (slot open) or a no with the waitlist position. No charge until we confirm.
- 3If a slot is open, we send you a Stripe payment link. If you're on the waitlist, we notify you when one opens — first refusal goes to existing Featured customers.
We'd love to show real-time slot counts per category. Honest answer: we haven't built that yet. Until we do, the contact form is how this works.
What vendors see during submission
Here's the exact flow when a vendor submits a new product or claims an existing listing — same form for both.
URL + AI generate
AI auto-fills the rest from your site
Product details
Features + integrations
Click to add
Cannot create new tags
Company info
Choose plan + pay
PCI-compliant
After submission
- FreeEditorial review within 1–2 days, then live
- Paid1-day launch (live within 24h), Stripe receipt + onboarding email
- PlusWe confirm there's a slot open. If sold out, we add you to the waitlist with no charge.
Preview page. To return to the live pricing, go to /promote.