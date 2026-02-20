Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Kloudle is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Kloudle. ManageEngine AD360 is a commercial identity governance and administration tool by ManageEngine. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs drowning in cloud misconfiguration alerts need Kloudle because its 383-check scanner actually prioritizes by severity instead of burying critical issues in noise. The step-by-step remediation guidance cuts the time between detection and fix, which matters when you're running lean and can't afford a dedicated cloud security engineer. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring for runtime threats or compliance drift detection between scans; Kloudle excels at point-in-time assessment and audit mapping to NIST and CIS, not real-time anomaly hunting.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid Active Directory environments will get the most from ManageEngine AD360 because it handles user lifecycle automation and compliance reporting across on-premises, cloud, and Microsoft 365 simultaneously without forcing a rip-and-replace. The platform covers PR.AA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get both access control and continuous monitoring baked in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your organization is purely cloud-native or needs deep API-first identity orchestration; AD360 assumes Active Directory is your anchor point.
Cloud security scanner that finds & fixes 383+ misconfigs across major cloud providers.
Integrated IAM suite for Active Directory and hybrid identity management
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Common questions about comparing Kloudle vs ManageEngine AD360 for your cloud security posture management needs.
Kloudle: Cloud security scanner that finds & fixes 383+ misconfigs across major cloud providers. built by Kloudle. Core capabilities include Cloud misconfiguration scanning across 383+ security issues, Severity-based misconfiguration prioritization (Critical, High, Medium, Low), Step-by-step misconfiguration remediation knowledge base..
ManageEngine AD360: Integrated IAM suite for Active Directory and hybrid identity management. built by ManageEngine. Core capabilities include Active Directory user account management and provisioning, Microsoft 365 and Exchange administration and reporting, Hybrid AD, cloud, and file auditing for security and compliance..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Kloudle differentiates with Cloud misconfiguration scanning across 383+ security issues, Severity-based misconfiguration prioritization (Critical, High, Medium, Low), Step-by-step misconfiguration remediation knowledge base. ManageEngine AD360 differentiates with Active Directory user account management and provisioning, Microsoft 365 and Exchange administration and reporting, Hybrid AD, cloud, and file auditing for security and compliance.
Kloudle is developed by Kloudle. ManageEngine AD360 is developed by ManageEngine. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Kloudle integrates with AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, DigitalOcean, Amazon EKS and 4 more. ManageEngine AD360 integrates with Active Directory, Microsoft 365, Exchange, Skype for Business, Azure Active Directory. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Kloudle and ManageEngine AD360 serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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