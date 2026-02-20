Kloudle: Cloud security scanner that finds & fixes 383+ misconfigs across major cloud providers. built by Kloudle. Core capabilities include Cloud misconfiguration scanning across 383+ security issues, Severity-based misconfiguration prioritization (Critical, High, Medium, Low), Step-by-step misconfiguration remediation knowledge base..

ManageEngine AD360: Integrated IAM suite for Active Directory and hybrid identity management. built by ManageEngine. Core capabilities include Active Directory user account management and provisioning, Microsoft 365 and Exchange administration and reporting, Hybrid AD, cloud, and file auditing for security and compliance..

Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.