Hush Platform: Runtime security platform for NHIs, secrets, and AI agents with secretless access. built by Hush Security. Core capabilities include Runtime visibility and discovery of non-human identities and secrets, Automatic replacement of static secrets with short-lived, just-in-time credentials, Dynamic inventory based on actual runtime usage..

ZeroFox: External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include External attack surface management with automated asset discovery, Brand and domain protection monitoring, Executive and identity protection..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.