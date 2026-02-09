Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Hush Platform is a commercial non-human identity tool by Hush Security. ZeroFox is a commercial digital risk protection tool by ZeroFox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing sprawling non-human identity estates will find Hush Platform's value in eliminating static secrets before attackers weaponize them, replacing them with short-lived credentials through agentless deployment that requires no code changes. The platform's runtime visibility directly supports NIST PR.AA and PR.DS functions while covering on-premises, container, and cloud environments simultaneously, which most secret managers don't handle equally well. Skip this if your organization relies on a secrets vault as your primary identity control mechanism and lacks visibility into AI agents or machine-to-machine interactions; Hush assumes your threat model includes runtime discovery as a prerequisite to remediation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing brand, executive, and data exposure across open and dark web channels should pick ZeroFox for its automated takedown operations and 24/7 managed SOC that actually closes the response gap most external threat tools create. The platform covers ID.AM through RS.AN in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it moves past detection into investigation and remediation; the managed takedown service across multiple platforms is the concrete differentiator here. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with existing SOAR workflows or prefers full self-service over managed services; ZeroFox's value comes from outsourcing triage and enforcement, not from becoming another data source in your ticketing system.
Runtime security platform for NHIs, secrets, and AI agents with secretless access
External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Hush Platform vs ZeroFox for your non-human identity needs.
Hush Platform: Runtime security platform for NHIs, secrets, and AI agents with secretless access. built by Hush Security. Core capabilities include Runtime visibility and discovery of non-human identities and secrets, Automatic replacement of static secrets with short-lived, just-in-time credentials, Dynamic inventory based on actual runtime usage..
ZeroFox: External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include External attack surface management with automated asset discovery, Brand and domain protection monitoring, Executive and identity protection..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Hush Platform differentiates with Runtime visibility and discovery of non-human identities and secrets, Automatic replacement of static secrets with short-lived, just-in-time credentials, Dynamic inventory based on actual runtime usage. ZeroFox differentiates with External attack surface management with automated asset discovery, Brand and domain protection monitoring, Executive and identity protection.
Hush Platform is developed by Hush Security. ZeroFox is developed by ZeroFox. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Hush Platform and ZeroFox serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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