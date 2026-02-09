Hush Platform: Runtime security platform for NHIs, secrets, and AI agents with secretless access. built by Hush Security. Core capabilities include Runtime visibility and discovery of non-human identities and secrets, Automatic replacement of static secrets with short-lived, just-in-time credentials, Dynamic inventory based on actual runtime usage..

Styx Intelligence Styxview Platform: AI-powered platform for brand protection, executive protection, and threat intel. built by Styx Intelligence. Core capabilities include Brand protection monitoring for fake social media accounts, phishing domains, and unauthorized brand usage, Executive protection monitoring for impersonation, doxxing, and credential leaks, Dark web monitoring across marketplaces, criminal forums, and leak sites..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.