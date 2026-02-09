Hush Platform: Runtime security platform for NHIs, secrets, and AI agents with secretless access. built by Hush Security. Core capabilities include Runtime visibility and discovery of non-human identities and secrets, Automatic replacement of static secrets with short-lived, just-in-time credentials, Dynamic inventory based on actual runtime usage..

SentryBay Armored ID: Identity & data protection tool for desktop & mobile with keystroke protection. built by SentryBay. Core capabilities include Keystroke protection against information-stealing malware, 24/7 identity monitoring, Real-time data exposure alerts..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.