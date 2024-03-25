Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeHashed is a commercial digital risk protection tool by DeHashed. ReliaQuest GreyMatter Agentic Teammates is a commercial digital risk protection tool by ReliaQuest. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing incident response and breach investigation will get the most from DeHashed because it aggregates leaked credentials and compromised data across the dark web and public sources faster than manual hunting, cutting weeks off breach scope assessment. The tool's free tier removes cost friction for teams that need quick lookups without budget approval; paid plans add API access and historical data that scale for larger investigations. Skip this if your priority is preventing breaches before they happen; DeHashed is forensic and reactive, best paired with proactive threat intelligence and identity governance tools rather than used standalone.
ReliaQuest GreyMatter Agentic Teammates
Mid-market and enterprise security operations teams drowning in alert volume will benefit most from ReliaQuest GreyMatter Agentic Teammates because its role-based AI personas actually reduce analyst toil by automating triage and initial response rather than just flagging more alerts. The platform covers incident management, continuous monitoring, and adverse event analysis across NIST CSF 2.0, with particular strength in the detect and respond functions where organizations hemorrhage time. Skip this if your team has comfortable staffing levels or you need coverage across vulnerability management and threat intelligence; GreyMatter is built specifically for augmenting stretched SOC operations, not replacing a full security program.
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
Agentic AI personas for security operations teams
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing DeHashed vs ReliaQuest GreyMatter Agentic Teammates for your digital risk protection needs.
DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..
ReliaQuest GreyMatter Agentic Teammates: Agentic AI personas for security operations teams. built by ReliaQuest. Core capabilities include Role-based agentic AI personas, Digital risk protection capabilities, AI-driven security operations support..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeHashed differentiates with Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications. ReliaQuest GreyMatter Agentic Teammates differentiates with Role-based agentic AI personas, Digital risk protection capabilities, AI-driven security operations support.
DeHashed is developed by DeHashed. ReliaQuest GreyMatter Agentic Teammates is developed by ReliaQuest. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeHashed and ReliaQuest GreyMatter Agentic Teammates serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox