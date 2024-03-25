Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeHashed is a commercial digital risk protection tool by DeHashed. Passguard Platform is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Passguard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing incident response and breach investigation will get the most from DeHashed because it aggregates leaked credentials and compromised data across the dark web and public sources faster than manual hunting, cutting weeks off breach scope assessment. The tool's free tier removes cost friction for teams that need quick lookups without budget approval; paid plans add API access and historical data that scale for larger investigations. Skip this if your priority is preventing breaches before they happen; DeHashed is forensic and reactive, best paired with proactive threat intelligence and identity governance tools rather than used standalone.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams fighting infostealer infections need Passguard Platform because it finds compromised credentials and session data directly in criminal marketplaces, not buried in your own logs. The platform monitors without requiring credential access to endpoints, which cuts implementation friction, and its zero false positive detection means your team actually investigates real infections instead of alert fatigue. Skip this if you need post-breach forensics and recovery guidance; Passguard prioritizes early detection over incident response workflows.
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
Detects infostealer infections by monitoring criminal marketplaces
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Common questions about comparing DeHashed vs Passguard Platform for your digital risk protection needs.
DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..
Passguard Platform: Detects infostealer infections by monitoring criminal marketplaces. built by Passguard. Core capabilities include Criminal marketplace monitoring for infostealer infections, Domain-based monitoring without credential access, Device identification with OS, hostname, IP, and username details..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeHashed differentiates with Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications. Passguard Platform differentiates with Criminal marketplace monitoring for infostealer infections, Domain-based monitoring without credential access, Device identification with OS, hostname, IP, and username details.
DeHashed is developed by DeHashed. Passguard Platform is developed by Passguard. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeHashed and Passguard Platform serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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