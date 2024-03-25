DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..

Passguard Platform: Detects infostealer infections by monitoring criminal marketplaces. built by Passguard. Core capabilities include Criminal marketplace monitoring for infostealer infections, Domain-based monitoring without credential access, Device identification with OS, hostname, IP, and username details..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.