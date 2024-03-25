Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeHashed is a commercial digital risk protection tool by DeHashed. HEROIC is a free digital risk protection tool by HEROIC. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing incident response and breach investigation will get the most from DeHashed because it aggregates leaked credentials and compromised data across the dark web and public sources faster than manual hunting, cutting weeks off breach scope assessment. The tool's free tier removes cost friction for teams that need quick lookups without budget approval; paid plans add API access and historical data that scale for larger investigations. Skip this if your priority is preventing breaches before they happen; DeHashed is forensic and reactive, best paired with proactive threat intelligence and identity governance tools rather than used standalone.
Individuals and small security teams managing personal identity risk will find HEROIC valuable for its free tier, which scans the dark web continuously and alerts users when their email appears in breaches with actionable impact data. The 24/7 monitoring runs regardless of vendor size constraints, making it genuinely useful for solo practitioners or security-conscious employees who need breach notification without budget overhead. Skip this if your organization needs enterprise identity governance, employee offboarding automation, or centralized credential management across hundreds of users; HEROIC is built for personal awareness, not workforce identity lifecycle management.
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
Personal data breach monitoring and identity protection platform.
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Common questions about comparing DeHashed vs HEROIC for your digital risk protection needs.
DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..
HEROIC: Personal data breach monitoring and identity protection platform. built by HEROIC. Core capabilities include Data breach scanning via email lookup, 24/7 dark web monitoring, Instant breach alerts and notifications..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeHashed differentiates with Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications. HEROIC differentiates with Data breach scanning via email lookup, 24/7 dark web monitoring, Instant breach alerts and notifications.
DeHashed is developed by DeHashed. HEROIC is developed by HEROIC. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeHashed and HEROIC serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach, Passwords. Key differences: DeHashed is Commercial while HEROIC is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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