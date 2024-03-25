DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..

HEROIC: Personal data breach monitoring and identity protection platform. built by HEROIC. Core capabilities include Data breach scanning via email lookup, 24/7 dark web monitoring, Instant breach alerts and notifications..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.