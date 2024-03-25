Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeHashed is a commercial digital risk protection tool by DeHashed. Falkin is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Falkin. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing incident response and breach investigation will get the most from DeHashed because it aggregates leaked credentials and compromised data across the dark web and public sources faster than manual hunting, cutting weeks off breach scope assessment. The tool's free tier removes cost friction for teams that need quick lookups without budget approval; paid plans add API access and historical data that scale for larger investigations. Skip this if your priority is preventing breaches before they happen; DeHashed is forensic and reactive, best paired with proactive threat intelligence and identity governance tools rather than used standalone.
Banks and fintechs protecting customer accounts from organized scam campaigns should prioritize Falkin for its real-time detection of fraudulent links and impersonation attempts across messaging and mobile channels. The platform's focus on Continuous Monitoring and Adverse Event Analysis (covering DE.CM and DE.AE in NIST CSF 2.0) means you get faster incident characterization than tools that only flag suspicious URLs in isolation. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach forensics or you need deep integration with legacy core banking systems; Falkin is built for prevention speed, not investigation breadth.
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
Scam detection and prevention platform for banks and fintechs
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Common questions about comparing DeHashed vs Falkin for your digital risk protection needs.
DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..
Falkin: Scam detection and prevention platform for banks and fintechs. built by Falkin. Core capabilities include Real-time link and message scanning, Phone number risk assessment, Passive mobile channel monitoring..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeHashed differentiates with Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications. Falkin differentiates with Real-time link and message scanning, Phone number risk assessment, Passive mobile channel monitoring.
DeHashed is developed by DeHashed. Falkin is developed by Falkin. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeHashed and Falkin serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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