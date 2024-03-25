DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..

Falkin: Scam detection and prevention platform for banks and fintechs. built by Falkin. Core capabilities include Real-time link and message scanning, Phone number risk assessment, Passive mobile channel monitoring..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.