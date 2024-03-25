DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..

Eye Security Domain Checker: Checks domains and email addresses for security breaches and data exposure. built by EyeonID. Core capabilities include Domain security testing, Email address breach checking, Free online data exposure assessment..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.