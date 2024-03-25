Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
DeHashed is a commercial digital risk protection tool by DeHashed. Eye Security Domain Checker is a free digital risk protection tool by EyeonID. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing incident response and breach investigation will get the most from DeHashed because it aggregates leaked credentials and compromised data across the dark web and public sources faster than manual hunting, cutting weeks off breach scope assessment. The tool's free tier removes cost friction for teams that need quick lookups without budget approval; paid plans add API access and historical data that scale for larger investigations. Skip this if your priority is preventing breaches before they happen; DeHashed is forensic and reactive, best paired with proactive threat intelligence and identity governance tools rather than used standalone.
Security teams running incident response or threat intelligence workflows will find Eye Security Domain Checker most useful for fast, ad-hoc domain and email breach lookups without vendor lock-in; it's free, requires zero integration overhead, and lives in a browser tab. The tool checks against multiple breach databases in a single query, which beats manually cross-referencing sites like HaveIBeenPwned or running each check separately. Skip this if your organization needs continuous monitoring of owned domains, threat intelligence feeds, or integration with a SIEM; Eye Security Domain Checker is a point lookup tool, not a persistent surveillance platform.
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
Checks domains and email addresses for security breaches and data exposure
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Common questions about comparing DeHashed vs Eye Security Domain Checker for your digital risk protection needs.
DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..
Eye Security Domain Checker: Checks domains and email addresses for security breaches and data exposure. built by EyeonID. Core capabilities include Domain security testing, Email address breach checking, Free online data exposure assessment..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
DeHashed differentiates with Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications. Eye Security Domain Checker differentiates with Domain security testing, Email address breach checking, Free online data exposure assessment.
DeHashed is developed by DeHashed. Eye Security Domain Checker is developed by EyeonID. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
DeHashed and Eye Security Domain Checker serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Data Breach, Dark Web Monitoring. Key differences: DeHashed is Commercial while Eye Security Domain Checker is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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