Data-Tech Dark Web ID: Dark web monitoring service scanning for stolen credentials and org data. built by Data-Tech. Core capabilities include 24/7/365 continuous dark web monitoring, Monitoring of hidden chat rooms, private websites, peer-to-peer networks, IRC channels, social media platforms, black market sites, and 640,000+ botnets, Unlimited monthly live dark web searches..

DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.