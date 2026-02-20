Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Data-Tech Dark Web ID is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Data-Tech. DeHashed is a commercial digital risk protection tool by DeHashed. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market security teams need dark web monitoring that actually finds stolen credentials before attackers use them, and Data-Tech Dark Web ID delivers this through continuous scanning of 640,000+ botnets plus hidden forums where your data typically surfaces first. The tool covers both NIST ID.RA risk assessment and DE.AE incident detection, meaning you get early warning on compromises plus the triage capability to act fast. Skip this if your organization needs endpoint or network monitoring bundled in; Data-Tech is deliberately focused on external credential exposure, not internal detection.
Security teams managing incident response and breach investigation will get the most from DeHashed because it aggregates leaked credentials and compromised data across the dark web and public sources faster than manual hunting, cutting weeks off breach scope assessment. The tool's free tier removes cost friction for teams that need quick lookups without budget approval; paid plans add API access and historical data that scale for larger investigations. Skip this if your priority is preventing breaches before they happen; DeHashed is forensic and reactive, best paired with proactive threat intelligence and identity governance tools rather than used standalone.
Dark web monitoring service scanning for stolen credentials and org data.
Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Data-Tech Dark Web ID vs DeHashed for your digital risk protection needs.
Data-Tech Dark Web ID: Dark web monitoring service scanning for stolen credentials and org data. built by Data-Tech. Core capabilities include 24/7/365 continuous dark web monitoring, Monitoring of hidden chat rooms, private websites, peer-to-peer networks, IRC channels, social media platforms, black market sites, and 640,000+ botnets, Unlimited monthly live dark web searches..
DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Data-Tech Dark Web ID differentiates with 24/7/365 continuous dark web monitoring, Monitoring of hidden chat rooms, private websites, peer-to-peer networks, IRC channels, social media platforms, black market sites, and 640,000+ botnets, Unlimited monthly live dark web searches. DeHashed differentiates with Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications.
Data-Tech Dark Web ID is developed by Data-Tech. DeHashed is developed by DeHashed. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Data-Tech Dark Web ID and DeHashed serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox