Data Protection and Cryptography: Tool for hiding data inside data and manipulating byte sequences..

Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..

Both serve the Data Masking & Synthetic Data market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.