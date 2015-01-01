Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Data Protection and Cryptography is a free data masking & synthetic data tool. Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data masking & synthetic data fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Data Protection and Cryptography
Developers and security teams building applications that need lightweight data masking without infrastructure overhead should reach for Data Protection and Cryptography. The free pricing and 630 GitHub stars signal active use in production environments where byte-level manipulation of sensitive data needs to happen inside application code rather than in a separate gateway. Skip this if your requirement is policy-driven data discovery across your entire data estate; this tool assumes you already know what to mask and where.
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
Tool for hiding data inside data and manipulating byte sequences.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
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Common questions about comparing Data Protection and Cryptography vs Lunar for your data masking & synthetic data needs.
Data Protection and Cryptography: Tool for hiding data inside data and manipulating byte sequences..
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
Both serve the Data Masking & Synthetic Data market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Data Protection and Cryptography is open-source with 630 GitHub stars. Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Data Protection and Cryptography and Lunar serve similar Data Masking & Synthetic Data use cases. Key differences: Data Protection and Cryptography is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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