Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Darktrace. Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ AI Security is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Trend Micro. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with limited SOC capacity should evaluate Darktrace ActiveAI for its autonomous response layer, which containment actions before human review rather than just flagging threats. The platform scores strongly on NIST DE.CM and DE.AE (continuous monitoring and anomaly analysis), reflecting real-time behavioral detection across email, identity, network, and endpoint in a single pane. Skip this if your organization has mature incident response procedures and wants human analysts fully in control of containment decisions; Darktrace's autonomous posture works best when you're understaffed and willing to trade some investigative oversight for speed.
Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ AI Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in alert noise will find real value in Trend Vision One's AI assistant that actually reduces manual investigation time instead of just adding another dashboard. The platform covers detection through incident response across email, network, endpoint, identity, and cloud in one pane, and its deepfake detection addresses a genuine gap most competitors ignore. Skip this if your primary need is compliance automation or you're locked into a point-tool architecture; Trend Vision One prioritizes detection and response over the recovery and assessment phases of incident management.
AI-powered XDR platform for threat detection and autonomous response
AI-powered threat detection & response platform with predictive capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform vs Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ AI Security for your extended detection and response needs.
Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform: AI-powered XDR platform for threat detection and autonomous response. built by Darktrace. Core capabilities include Self-learning AI for behavioral analysis, Real-time threat detection across email, identity, network, cloud, endpoint, and OT, Autonomous response capabilities..
Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ AI Security: AI-powered threat detection & response platform with predictive capabilities. built by Trend Micro. Core capabilities include AI-powered threat detection using machine learning and behavioral analysis, Predictive attack path analysis based on historical patterns, Real-time threat detection and response across email, network, endpoint, identity, and cloud..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform differentiates with Self-learning AI for behavioral analysis, Real-time threat detection across email, identity, network, cloud, endpoint, and OT, Autonomous response capabilities. Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ AI Security differentiates with AI-powered threat detection using machine learning and behavioral analysis, Predictive attack path analysis based on historical patterns, Real-time threat detection and response across email, network, endpoint, identity, and cloud.
Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform is developed by Darktrace. Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ AI Security is developed by Trend Micro. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform and Trend Micro Trend Vision One™ AI Security serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both cover Anomaly Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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