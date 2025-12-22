Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Darktrace. Sesame IT Jizô AI is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Sesame IT (Jizô AI). Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with limited SOC capacity should evaluate Darktrace ActiveAI for its autonomous response layer, which containment actions before human review rather than just flagging threats. The platform scores strongly on NIST DE.CM and DE.AE (continuous monitoring and anomaly analysis), reflecting real-time behavioral detection across email, identity, network, and endpoint in a single pane. Skip this if your organization has mature incident response procedures and wants human analysts fully in control of containment decisions; Darktrace's autonomous posture works best when you're understaffed and willing to trade some investigative oversight for speed.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams investigating data exfiltration through non-obvious channels will find real value in Sesame IT Jizô AI, which detects steganography across images, video, audio, documents, and network protocols where traditional DLP tools go blind. The tool maps directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning it closes the gap between anomaly detection and actual incident characterization when covert channels are in play. Skip this if your threat model assumes attackers will use standard encryption or obvious exfiltration methods; Jizô AI is purpose-built for the subset of breaches that hide data in plain sight.
AI-powered XDR platform for threat detection and autonomous response
AI-based detection of steganography techniques used in cyberattacks.
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Common questions about comparing Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform vs Sesame IT Jizô AI for your extended detection and response needs.
Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform: AI-powered XDR platform for threat detection and autonomous response. built by Darktrace. Core capabilities include Self-learning AI for behavioral analysis, Real-time threat detection across email, identity, network, cloud, endpoint, and OT, Autonomous response capabilities..
Sesame IT Jizô AI: AI-based detection of steganography techniques used in cyberattacks. built by Sesame IT (Jizô AI). Core capabilities include Detection of image-based steganography (LSB, JPEG DCT, PNG chunk manipulation), Detection of video-based steganography (e.g., H.264 compressed streams), Detection of audio-based steganography (amplitude/frequency signal analysis)..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform differentiates with Self-learning AI for behavioral analysis, Real-time threat detection across email, identity, network, cloud, endpoint, and OT, Autonomous response capabilities. Sesame IT Jizô AI differentiates with Detection of image-based steganography (LSB, JPEG DCT, PNG chunk manipulation), Detection of video-based steganography (e.g., H.264 compressed streams), Detection of audio-based steganography (amplitude/frequency signal analysis).
Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform is developed by Darktrace. Sesame IT Jizô AI is developed by Sesame IT (Jizô AI). Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform and Sesame IT Jizô AI serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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