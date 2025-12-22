Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform: AI-powered XDR platform for threat detection and autonomous response. built by Darktrace. Core capabilities include Self-learning AI for behavioral analysis, Real-time threat detection across email, identity, network, cloud, endpoint, and OT, Autonomous response capabilities..

Sesame IT Jizô AI: AI-based detection of steganography techniques used in cyberattacks. built by Sesame IT (Jizô AI). Core capabilities include Detection of image-based steganography (LSB, JPEG DCT, PNG chunk manipulation), Detection of video-based steganography (e.g., H.264 compressed streams), Detection of audio-based steganography (amplitude/frequency signal analysis)..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.