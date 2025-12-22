Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform: AI-powered XDR platform for threat detection and autonomous response. built by Darktrace. Core capabilities include Self-learning AI for behavioral analysis, Real-time threat detection across email, identity, network, cloud, endpoint, and OT, Autonomous response capabilities..

ServerlessStack Elastic Machine Learning: ML platform for anomaly detection, outlier detection, classification & regression. built by Elastic. Core capabilities include Anomaly detection for time series data, Outlier detection for non-time series data, Classification for discrete categorical predictions..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.