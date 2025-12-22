Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Darktrace. ServerlessStack Elastic Machine Learning is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Elastic. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with limited SOC capacity should evaluate Darktrace ActiveAI for its autonomous response layer, which containment actions before human review rather than just flagging threats. The platform scores strongly on NIST DE.CM and DE.AE (continuous monitoring and anomaly analysis), reflecting real-time behavioral detection across email, identity, network, and endpoint in a single pane. Skip this if your organization has mature incident response procedures and wants human analysts fully in control of containment decisions; Darktrace's autonomous posture works best when you're understaffed and willing to trade some investigative oversight for speed.
ServerlessStack Elastic Machine Learning
Security teams already running Elasticsearch will extract immediate value from Elastic Machine Learning for anomaly detection in log and metric data without additional infrastructure. The tight Kibana integration means your analysts can build, deploy, and iterate on detection models from the same interface where they're already investigating incidents, cutting the friction that typically buries ML tools. This works best for mid-market and enterprise shops with sustained log volume; smaller teams or those still building their observability foundation will find the learning curve steeper than rule-based alerting and may not justify the licensing cost.
AI-powered XDR platform for threat detection and autonomous response
ML platform for anomaly detection, outlier detection, classification & regression
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Common questions about comparing Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform vs ServerlessStack Elastic Machine Learning for your extended detection and response needs.
Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform: AI-powered XDR platform for threat detection and autonomous response. built by Darktrace. Core capabilities include Self-learning AI for behavioral analysis, Real-time threat detection across email, identity, network, cloud, endpoint, and OT, Autonomous response capabilities..
ServerlessStack Elastic Machine Learning: ML platform for anomaly detection, outlier detection, classification & regression. built by Elastic. Core capabilities include Anomaly detection for time series data, Outlier detection for non-time series data, Classification for discrete categorical predictions..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform differentiates with Self-learning AI for behavioral analysis, Real-time threat detection across email, identity, network, cloud, endpoint, and OT, Autonomous response capabilities. ServerlessStack Elastic Machine Learning differentiates with Anomaly detection for time series data, Outlier detection for non-time series data, Classification for discrete categorical predictions.
Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform is developed by Darktrace. ServerlessStack Elastic Machine Learning is developed by Elastic. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform and ServerlessStack Elastic Machine Learning serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both cover Anomaly Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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