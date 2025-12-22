Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform: AI-powered XDR platform for threat detection and autonomous response. built by Darktrace. Core capabilities include Self-learning AI for behavioral analysis, Real-time threat detection across email, identity, network, cloud, endpoint, and OT, Autonomous response capabilities..

Happiest Minds Anomaly Detection: ML-based anomaly detection solution for security, fraud, and device failures. built by Happiest Minds. Core capabilities include Multiple algorithm execution for anomaly detection, Feedback-based learning system, Domain-agnostic detection capabilities..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.