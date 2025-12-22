Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Darktrace. Fortinet FortiAI is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Fortinet. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with limited SOC capacity should evaluate Darktrace ActiveAI for its autonomous response layer, which containment actions before human review rather than just flagging threats. The platform scores strongly on NIST DE.CM and DE.AE (continuous monitoring and anomaly analysis), reflecting real-time behavioral detection across email, identity, network, and endpoint in a single pane. Skip this if your organization has mature incident response procedures and wants human analysts fully in control of containment decisions; Darktrace's autonomous posture works best when you're understaffed and willing to trade some investigative oversight for speed.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams already running Fortinet infrastructure will see immediate payoff from FortiAI because it closes the detection-to-response gap without adding isolated tooling. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions across risk assessment, continuous monitoring, and incident analysis while automating alert triage and policy execution, which matters when your SOC is understaffed. Skip this if you need a standalone threat intelligence feed or you're not invested in the Fortinet ecosystem; FortiAI is built to amplify what you already have running, not replace it.
AI-powered XDR platform for threat detection and autonomous response
AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection
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Common questions about comparing Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform vs Fortinet FortiAI for your extended detection and response needs.
Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform: AI-powered XDR platform for threat detection and autonomous response. built by Darktrace. Core capabilities include Self-learning AI for behavioral analysis, Real-time threat detection across email, identity, network, cloud, endpoint, and OT, Autonomous response capabilities..
Fortinet FortiAI: AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence and blocking of emerging threats, Contextual risk assessment and prioritization, Detection of unauthorized AI usage..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform differentiates with Self-learning AI for behavioral analysis, Real-time threat detection across email, identity, network, cloud, endpoint, and OT, Autonomous response capabilities. Fortinet FortiAI differentiates with Real-time threat intelligence and blocking of emerging threats, Contextual risk assessment and prioritization, Detection of unauthorized AI usage.
Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform is developed by Darktrace. Fortinet FortiAI is developed by Fortinet. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform and Fortinet FortiAI serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases: both cover Anomaly Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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