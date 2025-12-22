Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform: AI-powered XDR platform for threat detection and autonomous response. built by Darktrace. Core capabilities include Self-learning AI for behavioral analysis, Real-time threat detection across email, identity, network, cloud, endpoint, and OT, Autonomous response capabilities..

Fortinet FortiAI: AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence and blocking of emerging threats, Contextual risk assessment and prioritization, Detection of unauthorized AI usage..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.