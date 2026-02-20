CYFOR Secure Dark Web Monitoring: Managed dark web scanning service to detect exposed credentials. built by CYFOR Secure. Core capabilities include Continuous scanning of dark web sites, forums, and marketplaces, Real-time alerts on detected compromised credentials, Detailed reporting on leaked data and exposure locations..

DeHashed: Breach data search engine for credential lookup, monitoring & WHOIS intel. built by DeHashed. Core capabilities include Breach data search across usernames, emails, IPs, and passwords, Real-time breach monitoring with notifications via SMS, email, or webhook, Programmatic API for integrating breach intelligence into custom applications..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.