Constella Hunter+ Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform monitoring surface, deep, and dark web threats. built by Constella Intelligence. Core capabilities include Monitoring across surface, deep, and dark web in 53 languages and 125 countries, Detection of leaked credentials and personal data exposures, Identification of fake executive profiles and fraudulent domains..

Hush Platform: Runtime security platform for NHIs, secrets, and AI agents with secretless access. built by Hush Security. Core capabilities include Runtime visibility and discovery of non-human identities and secrets, Automatic replacement of static secrets with short-lived, just-in-time credentials, Dynamic inventory based on actual runtime usage..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.